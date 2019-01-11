Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Saturday, plus slightly warmer temperatures next week!

COLD WIND CHILLS THROUGH TONIGHT: Winds will slowly relax into the evening hours, but wind chills will still remain frigid. Real-feels stuck in the teens through the first half of tonight before calm winds take over. Winds will generally be calm through the weekend with just slightly breezy conditions to pick up by next week. No significant wind in the forecast for the next couple of days. Temperatures will not warm much through the weekend given the winter weather we are tracking out. However, cold wind chills will not be an issue!

WEEKEND SNOW-MAKER: We are tracking out our first real snow maker since November to impact the area this weekend! Thankfully, accumulations look to be on the lighter end and this will be more of a nuisance system rather than a significant winter storm. Models continue to show the first flakes moving in during the afternoon hours of Saturday – likely around 3-4 PM to our westernmost counties first. Snow overspreads the rest of the area by Saturday evening. Brief periods of steady to moderate snow are possible especially during the overnight period Saturday night. All signs of winter come to an end very early Sunday morning, and we could even see a bit of sunshine by Sunday afternoon. The most promising accumulations in the 2-4″ range look to be in western Mifflin, western Juniata, western Perry, western Cumberland , Adams, Franklin, and York counties. Counties further south and west, closer to the PA-MD border should receive close to 4″ with slightly higher totals possible locally. Counties to the north and east will receive just a coating to an inch or two. Again, this will be very light and powdery snow given temperatures in the 20s for the better half of Saturday. Shovels will likely be necessary, although it will be the snow that is rather easy to shovel!

SLIGHTLY WARMER NEXT WEEK: After we clear the last of the winter weather out of the area Sunday, temperatures will slowly begin to rebound into next week. Monday we are still stuck in the mid 30s for highs, however Tuesday and Wednesday look more promising for slightly nicer weather. Plenty of sunshine will allow us to climb back into the upper 30s and 40s for the middle half of the next work week, before another frontal system drags in just a bit of cold air!

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a fantastic Friday!

Meteorologist Jessica Pash