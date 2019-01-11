× York carjacking suspect arrested by U.S. Marshals Service

YORK — A 19-year-old man wanted in connection with a carjacking in York City has been arrested, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Ernest Dyer, of York, was taken into custody without incident at a home in the 500 block of South Queen Street by deputy marshals and members of the fugitive task force on Friday.

Dyer allegedly pointed a rifle at an individual in the first block of West Boundary Avenue Wednesday before taking that person’s vehicle. A weapon was recovered during the teen’s arrest.

“We place a high priority on fugitive cases in which the use or threat of violence against innocent victims occurs,” said U.S. Marshal Pane. “We will continue to work with our partners in the law enforcement community to ensure our communities throughout Pennsylvania are more secure.”

Dyer has been charged with robbery of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, criminal conspiracy, theft by unlawful taking and simple assault, court documents show.