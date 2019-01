× Fatal hit and run in West Hempfield Township

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Lancaster – Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident in West Hempfield township.

Emergency dispatch say the incident happened after 7:30 p.m. along the 3600 block of Marietta Avenue, Saturday.

It is unknown how many vehicles were involved in the accident.

Right now, Marietta Avenue is closed while police investigate the scene.