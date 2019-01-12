Fire crews battle house fire in Dover Township

Dover Township, YORK COUNTY – Fire crews battled a house fire on Saturday.

Emergency dispatch say the fire broke out before 12:00 p.m. on the 5000 block of Bull Road.

Northern York Regional Police Department tweeted that the Cherry Orchard Road and Kunkles Mill Road was closed for awhile.

Both roads have reopened to traffic according to emergency dispatch.

No injuries are being reported.

 