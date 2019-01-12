× Funeral arrangements set for 12-year-old boy struck, killed by vehicles in West Hempfield Township

*Editor’s Note: Initial reports from police stated that the boy was 10 years old. That has since been corrected.*

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP., Lancaster County — Update (January 14, 5:53 p.m.): The 12-year-old boy struck and killed by what police believe to be three vehicles has been identified as Kerlous Sorial.

Kerlous was a 7th grade student at Manor Middle School, according to Workman Funeral Homes.

A funeral liturgy will be held at St. Mary Coptic Orthodox Church (3602 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster) on Wednesday, January 16, at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Silver Spring Cemetery.

Police are still looking for information about a black SUV/crossover-type vehicle that did not stop at the scene. The two other drivers that struck Kerlous remained at the scene.

It’s believed that weather was not a factor in the collisions as road conditions were dry at the time of the accident, according to police. The particular section of Marietta Avenue is lit by a streetlight at the property line of the church, police note.

UPDATE (January 13, 9:52 a.m.): West Hempfield Township Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that left a 10-year-old boy dead and two others injured.

Police say it happened after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday along the 3600 block of Marietta Avenue.

Investigators say the 12-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl was crossing the street on Marietta Avenue when both individuals were struck by a maroon Ford Taurus driven by a 17-year-old girl.

Police say the boy was possibly hit twice. They say he was thrown into the westbound lane and hit by another vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene according to police.

Several witnesses say a black SUV who also hit the boy continued driving and did not stop.

The driver of the Ford Taurus remained on the scene after the incident, according to police.

Police say the 17-year-old female was taken to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital to be treated for injuries.

The 21-year-old sister of the injured 17-year-old was also taken to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital. Police believe she was hit by debris from the accident and suffered injuries to the head. She was later released, according to police.

The driver of the Ford Taurus was also taken to the hospital but later released.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims. Police are looking for the black SUV that left the scene.

Police are asking anyone with any information to call West Hempfield Township Police Department, 717-285-5191 or 1-800-957-2677.

