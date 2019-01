× Multi-vehicle crash closes street in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Dauphin County – Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Harrisburg.

Emergency dispatchers say the crash happened before 9 a.m. on Forster Street.

The accident involved two vehicles. So far no injuries are being reported.

Right now, the intersection of Forster Street from 3rd is closed while authorities investigate and clean- up the scene.

This story is developing.