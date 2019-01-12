Steady snow overnight Saturday plus Winter Weather Advisories in effect through Sunday evening!

OLD MAN WINTER HAS ARRIVED: Flurries became visible early afternoon Saturday with some light snow already filling into the area. Temperatures are sitting in the upper 20s to low 30s – with everyone at or below freezing. Heading into tonight, light snow should become steady snow and it is possible we see some brief periods of moderate snow overnight as well. Most of the snow accumulation should occur late tonight. Late tomorrow morning, most snow showers should begin to taper off. By mid afternoon, we should see only a few lingering flurries under cloudy skies. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for all of south-central PA through 7 PM Sunday evening. During this time, plan on slippery roads and difficult travel. Reduced visibility at times will be likely as well. The most dangerous conditions on the roads will likely be overnight Saturday into early Sunday, though roads could still be slick Sunday as well. Accumulations should still generally be on the lighter end with a coating to 2″ possible to our easternmost counties and 2-4″ to the south and west, closer to the PA-MD border. Just enough snow to be a nuisance and create headaches, but not enough to grab the bread and milk!

NOT AS COLD NEXT WEEK: Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will begin to warm back into the above average category. Plenty of sunshine returns for Monday with temperatures already in the upper 30s Monday afternoon. We should make a run for the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday, before another cold front crosses the area bringing some slightly cooler temperatures for Thursday. The end of the next week looks to feature another system that could be bringing more snow our way. At this time, there is virtually no model consensus whether this will be a rain or snow event. We will continue to monitor how this pattern changes over the week!

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a spectacular snow-filled Saturday!

Meteorologist Jessica Pash