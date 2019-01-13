× 11 people indicted in connection to 2016 triple homicide in Franklin County

GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, Franklin County, Pa. — 11 people have been indicted as a result of an investigation into a 2016 triple homicide in Franklin County.

Three people died as a result of the 2016 incident. Wendy Chaney and Brandon Coles were found dead from gunshot wounds on June 25. They were found tied up and burned inside a building on the third victim’s–Phillip Jackson–farm.

Jackson was found alive, but he died from his injuries on June 26.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and Pennsylvania State Police investigated the incident.

According to court documents, five members of a gang targeted Chaney because they believed she was a police informant. They also robbed a convenience store customer the same day as the killings near Hagerstown, Maryland.

22 charges have been filed against the 11 defendants.

A press conference will be held when the federal shutdown concludes.

The full court documents can be found here.

