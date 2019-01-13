× Burglars break into web design company, steal an estimated $4,500 in equipment

COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Lancaster – The Columbia Borough Police Department is investigating a burglary that happened Saturday afternoon.

Police say the burglars broke into SPARROW Websites, a web design company, between January 11th at noon and January 12th just before 4:30 p.m. along the 500 block of Cherry Street.

Police say the suspects stole electronics, expensive photography and computer equipment. The estimated loss is $4,500 according to police.

Authorities say the suspects also stole the surveillance camera but according to police, the camera automatically uploads footage to a cloud based storage online.

Police are planning to review the footage as well as check local residential and commercial surveillance.

Police is asking anyone with information to call Columbia Borough Police Department at 717-684-7735 or text LANCS to 847411 for tips.