Drag racers and cars hosted at Lebanon Valley Expo Center

LEBANON, Lebanon County, Pa. -- Lebanon Valley Expo Center hosted their Annual York US-30 heritage days and drag racing show earlier today.

The automotive show highlights rare antique cars as well as award winning drag racing cars.

Drag racing hall-of-famers from around the nation come to show off their automobiles.

The event included crafts and activities for everyone as well as meet and greets with world champion race car drivers.

"So we have something for everybody, anyone that's a car buff you should be here," said Frankie Burke, drag racing announcer. "If you're not here, you're missing all of it--all of it--because when you walk through the door you get goosebumps. This is good for the area because there's nothing in the area like this."

Fun fact: Frankie Burke announced for drag races for 50 years.

Next year, the event will be held the second week in January.