Farm Show butter sculpture finds second life as energy source

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Dauphin County, Pa. -- Clean up was underway Sunday at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.

The 103rd annual Farm Show wrapped up Saturday, and now everything must be torn down--including this year's butter sculpture.

The 1,000 pound sculpture was cut down piece by piece today.

It will be taken to a farm in Juniata County where it will be recycled and converted into energy.

The volunteers who were able to deconstruct the sculpture are members of the Dauphin County 4-H exchange club.

"It's kind of like their way to help out and give back to the community," said Becca Walters, Herdswoman at Reinford Dairy Farm. "It's important to them, 4-H and is a huge organization that the kids learn about leadership and animals and all aspects of the community."

The dairy owner says the butter creates enough energy to power three to four homes for about four days.