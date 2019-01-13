Farm Show Complex clean up begins as 103rd Farm Show ends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Dauphin County, Pa. -- Along with the butter sculpture coming down, farmers and rodeo workers gathered up their animals to head back to their homes.

Their focus now is keeping their animals healthy and in shape for next years farm show.

Rodeo worker Rob Wright shared his appreciation for all of the people who help make the Farm Show happen.

"That's just it, they want us to get out of here and get ready for the next activity they're very accommodating," said Wright. "And it works very well for all of us. We've been doing it a long time with them and we appreciate everything they do for us."

Wright has been holding rodeos at the farm show for 10 years and plans on being there next year.