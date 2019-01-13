Farmer’s in Pennsylvania impacted by partial government shutdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Some farmer's in Pennsylvania are growing concerned about the impacts the partial government shutdown may have on them if it continues.

“Our local FSA office which is in Leesport PA has been closed since the shutdown," said William Lesher with Way-Har Farms.

With the USDA Farm Service Agency closed due to the shutdown farmers are unable to get the financial assistance they rely on.

“The are farmers that use FSA loans that may want to use them to buy their Spring inputs. Spring is a time when there is a large expense on farms, whether it’s dairy crop or livestock," said Lesher.

However, it’s not just the money that’s an issue.

A spokesperson with Pennsylvania’s Farm Bureau says there’s also limited access to market data and research right now.

“As farmer's are planning what they want to plant and look at prices, that kind of thing, they don’t have access to that information," said Bill Zeiders with Pennsylvania’s Farm Bureau.