Governor Tom Wolf makes friendly wager ahead of Eagles and Saints playoff game

HARRISBURG, Dauphin County, Pa. — The Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints are set for their NFC Divisional round playoff matchup on Sunday.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf made a friendly wager with Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards over the game.

Sunday’s game will determine which team gets a spot in the NFC Championship game along with the Los Angeles Rams. The game will also determine which state’s governor will receive some free sweets.

The game kicks off at 4:40 p.m. on Sunday on FOX.