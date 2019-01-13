Man smashes display case to steal Xbox from York County Walmart

SOUTH HANOVER, York County – Police are looking for a man who broke a display glass and stole an Xbox from a Walmart.

Police say the incident happened January 10th at the Walmart on the 1800 block of Baltimore Pike.

According to authorities the unidentified male in the above picture walked to the electronic section of the store and intentionally shattered the security display case and stole an Xbox One gaming system.

Police say the man fled the store in a dark colored sedan.

The unidentified the man was wearing a logo on the back of his sweatshirt or otherwise according to police.

Authorities ask anyone with information to send tips to tips@westmanheimpd.com.