Winter weather comes to an end and temperatures are slightly warmer next week!

WINTER WEATHER ENDING FOR NOW: Snow showers tapered off early Sunday morning with a widespread 2-4″ piling up across South-Central PA. Highest totals have been near the PA-MD border with the lowest totals to our northeastern counties. Our final call snowfall map verified near perfectly across the area. It is possible we still see a few flurries into the evening hours as the system to our south is slow to exit. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for our southern counties along the PA-MD border through 7 PM this evening. Heading into tonight, skies are going to clear out. With clear skies, calm winds and a fresh snow pack, temperatures will crash into the teens overnight! Any liquid on the roadways from melting snow will likely freeze over tonight leading to black ice concerns early Monday morning.

BRIEF WARM-UP MID WEEK: Sunshine returns for Monday and temperatures slowly begin to warm up! Highs should recover into the upper 30s Monday and Tuesday. We could be making a run for the low 40s on Wednesday. Cloud cover returns mid week with our next frontal system which appears to be dry, but will be bringing a reinforcing shot of cold air for Thursday. Temperatures will drop back into the low 30s for highs by the end of the week. We are monitoring the potential for a bigger system to impact us heading into next weekend. A brief period of a rain/snow mix will be possible Friday morning before the better chance for accumulating snow moves in by Saturday. Again, this is still a week out and model consensus is virtually nonexistent. This is a threat that we are going to continue to monitor over the next couple of days.

