× 2 injured in accident involved PennDOT vehicle Monday morning in Susquehanna Twp

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP — A Harrisburg woman and her 3-year-old passenger were injured in a two-car crash involving a PennDOT vehicle Monday morning in Susquehanna Township, according to State Police.

The accident occurred at 9:33 a.m. at the northbound ramp from US 22 to Interstate 81 North, police say.

According to police, the PennDOT vehicle, a 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup truck, was stopped at the left side of the ramp attending to another disabled vehicle when a 2007 Nissan Altama, driven by Leamsy S. Gonzalez, 24, of Harrisburg, exited the roadway on the left side and struck the PennDOT vehicle in the rear.

Gonzalez’s vehicle sustained disabling front-end damage and had to be towed from the scene, police say. The PennDOT vehicle sustained damage as well, but was driven from the scene.

Gonzalez and a 3-year-old male passenger reported injuries and were transported from the scene by ambulance to Harrisburg Hospital, where they received treatment. A 1-year-old male passenger in Gonzalez’s vehicle was not injured, police say.

Gonzalez was charged with driving at an unsafe speed, according to police.