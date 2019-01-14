Another quiet day with sunshine, and slightly milder temperatures Tuesday

MODERATING TEMPERATURES: Skies remain clear through evening. With light to calm winds, readings drop into the teens to lower 20s. High pressure ensures another quiet day Tuesday. Plenty of sunshine, and it wont feel quite as cold. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 30s. At times, with a light breeze, it will feel like the upper 20s to lower 30s. We aim for upper 30s to near 40 degrees Wednesday. A little more cloud cover will mix with sunshine. A weak frontal system drops south followed by chillier air.

QUICK SHOT OF SNOW: Plenty of clouds Thursday diminishes the sunshine. It is chillier too with highs in the lower to middle 30s. During the evening and overnight, a weak system passes through the state. It will bring light snow showers. It is gone by late morning Friday. Sunshine returns for the rest of the day. It’s milder too with highs in the lower 40s.

ANOTHER WEEKEND SYSTEM: We are watching a more potent storm system for the weekend. There is plenty of uncertainty with regards to track, timing, temperatures, precipitation type, and amounts. It is way too early to tell you exactly what to expect. We’ll fine tune these details later in the week once there is more consensus.

