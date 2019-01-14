× At least one student arrested after ‘large fight’ in Harrisburg High School cafeteria

HARRISBURG — Update: At least one student was arrested Monday afternoon after a “large fight” broke out in the Harrisburg High School cafeteria, according to police.

The juvenile, who has not been identified, faces two counts of aggravated assault on police and one count each of simple assault, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. Seven additional students will be cited for disorderly conduct, police note.

Officers from three departments were called to the high school’s cafeteria just before 12 p.m. for a report of a large fight among students. Police responded to the scene and students began to fight officers, which led to them spraying several students with mace to gain control of the situation.

Police detained the students involved in the incident. They were interviewed at the school front office separately.

Harrisburg School District issued this statement:

Today at approximately 12:05 pm, Harrisburg High School, John Harris Campus went on a non-emergency lockdown due to an altercation involving several students in the cafeteria. In addition to District safety and security staff, local police were called to assist with ensuring student and staff safety. At this time, District officials can confirm that police intervention and the use of pepper spray were necessary to gain control of the situation. Police have confirmed that at least one student was taken into custody. Following the altercation, the District issued a School Messenger notification call to inform parents and guardians of the situation. During and after the altercation, all students and staff were kept safe, and John Harris Campus resumed its regular class schedule within an hour of the non-emergency lockdown. Due to an ongoing investigation, the District cannot provide further comment.

Previous: Police are on the scene of a reported fight at John Harris High School, according to 911 dispatchers.

Officers were dispatched to the school around noon, according to dispatch reports.

The high school is located on the 2400 block of Market St.