School Closings & Delays

Chris Pratt engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger

Posted 6:16 AM, January 14, 2019, by

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 06: Actor Chris Pratt arrives to the arena before the UFC 229 event inside T-Mobile Arena on October 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are headed to the altar.

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star made the announcement on his Instagram account early Monday.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes!” the 39-year-old actor wrote. “I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!”

Pratt and Schwarzenegger have been quietly dating for several months and made their first appearance on social media as a couple last month.

On Schwarzenegger’s 29th birthday last month, Pratt wrote in an Instagram post that he was “thrilled” to be with the author.

“Your smile lights up the room. I’ve cherished our time together,” he wrote.

Schwarzenegger is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

Pratt and his ex-wife, actress Anna Faris, announced their separation in 2017 after eight years of marriage.

Pratt and Faris have one son together.