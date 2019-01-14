× Dauphin County woman charged with theft by deception after refusing to perform work she was hired for

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County — A Dauphin County business owner is facing theft by deception charges after police say she took money to perform a home improvement project for a Susquehanna Township resident but never did the work.

Cindy Miller, of Halifax, took $1,100 dollars from the victim for a project last August, according to Susquehanna Township Police. Her company, Million Dollar Road: Fences, Decks, Outdoor, and More, was hired to install fencing around a property on the 3200 block of Batefield Road.

But Miller’s company never did the job, and she never returned the money, police say.

A summons charging her with theft by deception has been filed, according to police.