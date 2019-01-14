× Eagles fall to Saints, 20-14, ending title defense

PHILADELPHIA– The title defense is over for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Philadelphia fell on the road to the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional Playoffs on Sunday night, 20-14.

The game started just as the Eagles’ had hoped, with a quick 14-0 start in the first quarter.

However, the team was unable to keep its offensive rhythm going, and surrendered 20 unanswered points to the high-powered Saints’ offense.

Despite trailing, the Eagles had the ball with just under two minutes left in the game and were inside the Saints’ 40-yard-line when QB Nick Foles attempted to hit WR Alshon Jeffrey with a pass.

The ball hit Jeffrey directly in the hands, only to bounce into the air and straight into the arms of Saints’ DB Marcus Lattimore.

The Saints were able to run off the rest of the clock to secure the victory and a trip to Los Angeles to face the Rams in the NFC Championship game.

QB Drew Brees threw for 302 yards and 2 TD’s including 171 yards and a score to WR Michael Thomas.

RBs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram combined for 124 yards on the ground, to help pace the team’s offense.

On the other side, QB Nick Foles threw for 201 yards, 1 TD, and 2 INT’s.

The team struggled to get anything going on the ground, as RB Wendell Smallwood led the team with 33 yards on 10 rushes.

