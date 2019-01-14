× Enraged York man fires several shots into his home during argument, police say

YORK — A 49-year-old York man is facing numerous charges after police say he fired five shots into his home early Saturday morning, while his girlfriend, her son, and her granddaughter slept inside, according to a criminal complaint filed by York City Police.

Louis Richard Grimes, of the 200 block of West Maple Street, is accused of firing the shots from a handgun Saturday at about 9 a.m., police say.

He was taken into custody outside his “baby mama’s” house, on the 700 block of South Pine Street, police say.

Police say they recovered a handgun and the clothes witnesses said he was wearing at the time of the shooting inside the South Pine Street home, according to the criminal complaint.

Grimes is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, possession of firearm prohibited, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, three counts of recklessly endangering another person, two counts of criminal mischief, and one count of terroristic threats.

The incident initially began around 5 a.m. at Grimes’ home, where a female victim told police an extremely drunk Grimes woke her up and began “talking crazy,” police say. He was allegedly ranting about a person he works with, and later threatened his adult sons who lived at the residence. He also broke several items in the home, police say.

Officers arrived and arranged for Grimes to be taken to York Hospital, because he had injured himself while breaking items in the home, police say.

Hours later, the victim was sleeping in bed with her 6-year-old granddaughter when she and her son were awakened by the sound of gunfire and shots hitting the home. The other adult son was at his girlfriend’s house at the time, police say.

Officers returned to the scene, discovering bullet holes in the front storm door and several spent shell casings on the sidewalk, according to the criminal complaint.

While police were there, Grimes allegedly called the victim, who put him on speakerphone. Police say they heard Grimes say “I did what I did, they had it coming,” referring to his sons and the shooting.

The victim told police Grimes was probably hiding out at his “baby mama’s” home on South Pine Street, police say. Officers went to the home, where they found a person matching Grimes’ description walking out the front door. Grimes was taken into custody.