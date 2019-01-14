× Harrisburg man robbed individual the day after he was released on bail, police allege

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A Harrisburg man who made bail January 7 following an alleged assault that occurred in Lower Paxton Township three days prior is back in police custody.

Kenneth Pailen, 37, was arrested the day after his release for an alleged robbery in Susquehanna Township.

Pailen is accused of robbing and threatening an individual in the area of North Progress Avenue and Walnut Street just before 1 p.m. on January 8.

Police say Pailen fled the scene in a gray taxi cab and was taken into custody in the area of 6th and Boas Streets. According to police, officers recovered money that was taken during the robbery.

Pailen has been charged with robbery and terroristic threats. He faces simple assault, terroristic threats and defiant trespass charges in connection to the previous incident on January 4.

Pailen is currently in Dauphin County Prison.