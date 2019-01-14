× Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray declares for the NFL Draft

Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray is heading to the NFL Draft.

Murray had until midnight on Monday to decide whether he was going to declare for the NFL Draft or stick with his other sport, baseball. Murray was drafted ninth overall by the Oakland Athletics in the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft, and the A’s reportedly received permission from Major League Baseball to offer Murray more money to stick with them.

Murray’s current deal with the A’s includes a guaranteed sum of $4.6 million.

Evidently, Murray has decided against that.

I have declared for the NFL Draft. — Kyler Murray (@TheKylerMurray) January 14, 2019

Murray, threw for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns and added 1,001 yards and 12 scores on the ground in his first year as a starter at Oklahoma, leading the Sooners to the College Football Playoff and earning the Heisman Trophy.

Murray has 72 hours to reconsider his decision and withdraw his name from NFL Draft consideration, according to ESPN.

He is projected to be a high first-round pick in the NFL Draft, in spite of his diminutive frame. Murray is generously listed at 5-feet, 10 inches tall and 195 pounds by ESPN.