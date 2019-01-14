× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News First at 4 & 5 (January 14, 2018)

Coming up today on FOX43 News First at Four, we’re following up on a hit-and-run that left multiple people injured and killed a 10 year old boy. The accident happened in West Hempfield Township around 5:30pm on Saturday. The boy and a 17 year old girl were crossing the street when both were struck by a Ford Taurus. Expect more on this story coming up First at Four.

Today on FOX43 News First at Four, we’ll have the latest developments in a 2016 triple homicide case out of Franklin County. Eleven people have been indicted as a result of the investigation into the deaths of Wendy Chaney, Brandon Coles and Phillip Jackson. Authorities say a gang targeted Chaney and killed her, as well as Coles and Jackson, because they believed she was a police informant. We’ll have more on this story First at Four.