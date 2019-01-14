Local businesses offering helping hand to furlough employees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA -- The partial federal government shutdown is now in its fourth week. As lawmakers remain far apart on a solution, businesses across Central Pennsylvania are giving federal employees on furlough some much needed relief.

From discounted meals to waived fees, dozens of places are offering a helping hand.

Places like Papa Joe’s Pizza and Subs in Dauphin County are now offering a special deal: Fifty percent off to all federal workers bills during the shutdown.

“I think it’s important for us to step us as a part of the community," said David Steward, General Manger. “We’ve heard stories of families struggling and it really hit home to us," he added.

"We’re a family owned business and we understand the importance of providing for our families," said Steward.

Banks and credit unions like Belco Community Credit Union also providing extra support, helping unpaid federal workers unable to pay their bills.

“The vast majority of people live paycheck to paycheck," said Adam Stewart, spokesperson.

Whether it be student loans, car payments or rent, Stewart says his company is working with people on a case by case basis.

“We know it’s affecting a lot of people so we’re going to do whatever we can to help each member individually whether it be in some sort of loan program, or skip a payment," said Stewart.

Phone companies like T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T are also helping furloughed workers.

In a statement, AT&T wrote in part -- quote -- “We’re here to help ease the burden of trying to pay bills on time during the shutdown. As long as the shutdown is in effect, our customer service team will adjust late fees, provide extensions, and coordinate with you on revised payment schedules.” - AT&T

All of the businesses say they are hoping to accomplish one thing.

“I hope it just gives them just that extra little couple dollars that maybe they need," said David Steward.

CENTRAL PA COMPANIES OFFERING FEDERAL EMPLOYEE'S ON FURLOUGH DISCOUNTS:

-AT&T

-T-MOBILE

-VERIZON

-BELCO COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION

-FULTON BANK

-PSECU

-PAPA JOE’S PIZZA AND SUBS

NOTE: If you know of any companies not included on this list, please contact jcarbonare@fox43.com to add.