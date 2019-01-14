× Metallica to unveil its own beer brand, ‘Enter Night’

Metallica is expanding its alcoholic empire.

Months after debuting its own line of whiskey, the heavy metal rockers announced they’re teaming up with Stone Brewing to market their own beer brand, “Enter Night.”

The “hoppy pilsner played through a distortion pedal” will be distributed in the United States in the first quarter of 2019, according to RollingStone.com.

Metallica’s first foray into the booze market came last year, when they released a new whiskey brand, “Blackened,” through their own Sweet Amber Distilling Co. The company developed its own patented flavor enhancement process to make the whiskey, using the low frequencies of the band’s music to vibrate the barrels.