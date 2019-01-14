Nationals sign 2B Brian Dozier

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 17: Brian Dozier #6 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a RBI ground out against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning in Game Five of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON– The Nationals have added a new player to man the keystone.
The team announced that it has signed 2B Brian Dozier to a one-year deal worth $9 million.
Dozier, 31, struggled through arguably the worst year of his career in 2018, as he hit a lowly .215.
However, he still provided some pop, launching 21 home runs and driving in 72 runs for both the Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Dodgers.
Now, he will look to rebuild his stock in Washington, where he is expected to start the majority of games at second base.