Neighbors say speeding is a problem where 12-year-old boy was killed in hit-and-run

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. - West Hempfield Township Police continuing to put the pieces together as to what happened when a 12-year-old boy died after being hit by three cars. It happened along the 3600 block of Marietta Avenue. People living there say something needs to be done to make the street safer.

"The speed limit 35 here is way too fast," John Anderson, lives along Marietta Ave. "Because people are going 45, 50!"

Saturday night, police say six people were crossing Marietta Avenue near Saint Mary's Coptic Church, when 12-year-old Kerlous Sorial and his 17-year-old sister were hit by a car. The impact forced Sorial into the westbound land where he was then hit by a black suv/crossover-type vehicle that did not stop. He was then hit again by a third car. Sorial had died by the time emergency crews arrived. His 17-year-old sister and 21-year-old Maria Saad, who was hit by debris, were taken to the hospital.

It is unknown if speeding was a factor in this accident but people living in the area say this isn't the first time people have been hit trying to cross the street. They're hoping Sorial's death is enough to get something done, so another life is not lost.

"Signs that say we have people and kids," said Anderson. "And there needs to be, right where that black truck is a crosswalk right there."

West Hempfield Township Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this accident or any information on that black SUV/crossover-type vehicle that left the scene to contact them.