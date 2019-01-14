× Police: Burglars strike at Columbia business, take $4,500 worth of equipment

COLUMBIA, Lancaster County — Columbia Borough Police are investigating a suspected burglary that occurred on the 500 block of Cherry Street over the weekend.

The incident occurred at Sparrow Websites sometime between Friday at noon and Saturday at 4:25 p.m., police say. An unknown person or persons forced entry into the office of the website design company and stole several items, including electronics, photography and computer equipment.

The loss was estimated at $4,500, police say. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Columbia Borough Police at (717) 684-7735.