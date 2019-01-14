× Police seeking information after pet cat was shot, killed in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking information after a pet cat was shot and killed.

On January 7 around 2:20 p.m., police received a report that a cat was shot.

The victim told police that their pet cat was shot by what was believed to be a small caliber firearm on January 6 between the hours of 10 a.m. and noon.

The victim believes their cat was shot somewhere near their residence in the 800 block of Geyer Dr. in Chambersburg.

The cat was transported to the emergency veterinarian clinic in Hagerstown shortly after it was found wounded, but did not survive.

The veterinarian that treated the cat believes the wound was caused by a pellet gun.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Chambersburg Police Department or leave a tip on the Crimewatch website.