PSECU introduces new president, George Rudolph

The Pennsylvania State Employees Credit Union (PSECU) Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of George Rudolph as the organization’s new President. Rudolph will join PSECU in April and will succeed retiring executive Greg Smith, who has served as PSECU’s President for the past 28 years.

“On behalf of our employees and members, the PSECU Board is thrilled to welcome George into the organization. We see strong strategic alignment with him and the credit union’s digital strategy and overarching commitment to member value. George will be an exceptional leader to continue the positioning of PSECU as a competitive force in the marketplace while delivering on our brand promise and strong corporate values,” stated Jodi Lynne Blanch PSECU Board Chair.

Rudolph was selected by the PSECU Board of Directors after an extensive, national executive search that yielded a highly competitive candidate pool. “PSECU’s Board of Directors and management team have done a great job in building one of the nation’s most successful, progressive credit unions, and a trusted partner for its members. I look forward to being a part of continuing that tradition,” said Rudolph.

Rudolph joins PSECU with over 28 years of leadership experience at the $11B Alliant Credit Union and United Airlines. In his current role as Senior Vice President of Operations and Technology, Rudolph leads a division of more than 150 associates responsible for all technical and operational aspects of running the eighth largest credit union in the U.S. As a member of the Alliant executive team and direct report to the CEO, he is responsible for executing on Alliant’s short-term initiatives and long-term strategies. Under his direction, Alliant’s technology teams have been feverishly executing on the long-term vision of becoming a fully-digital financial institution.

Rudolph has served as trusted advisor to some of the credit union industry’s top providers by actively participating in several vendor advisory groups and providing feedback and input on the development of their long-term roadmaps. Rudolph is also an active member of the CUNA Technology Council’s Executive Committee and was an active participant in the Federal Reserve’s Faster Payments Task Force, a cross-functional group which recently concluded its work with a set of ten recommendations for moving the U.S. toward a faster, more secure, ubiquitous payments system by 2020. Rudolph holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and Organizational Behavior and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration.

Source: PSECU