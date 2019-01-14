Quiet and not as cold to start the week

NOT AS COLD: The weekend’s weak system continues to slowly exit the region through Monday morning. There are clouds to start, but they exit fast through the morning. Temperatures begin quite cold, with readings in the upper teens to middle 20s. Plenty of sunshine helps temperatures return to seasonable averages during the afternoon. Expect readings in the lower to middle 30s. Skies are mostly clear through the night. Temperatures dip into the upper teens to lower 20s. Tuesday is another quiet day in weather, and it’s a touch milder. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 30s. Temperatures continue to climb a little higher on Wednesday. Skies are partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Afternoon temperatures reach the upper 30s to lower 40s.

ANOTHER LIGHT SNOW: The end of the week forecast is quiet overall, but chances are increasing for a light kiss of snow overnight Thursday. In the meantime, Thursday sees increasing clouds. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 30s. Through the night, the weak system passes through Central PA. It brings some snow showers and light snow are possible. It’s out of here by Friday, with plenty of sunshine to start. Clouds increase ahead of what potentially could be an even bigger system for the weekend. Temperatures reach the upper 30s to lower 40s.

ANOTHER WEEKEND WINTER WEATHER SYSTEM: There’s yet another system we are monitoring for the upcoming weekend. There’s plenty of uncertainty of track, timing, precipitation type, and amounts/timing of each type to even attempt giving a reliable forecast. So of course, as is typical with these types of systems so far in advance, it is way too early to tell, and we must wait for time to sort out the vast differences. Stay tuned through the week!

