Ravens promote Greg Roman to offensive coordinator

BALTIMORE– Despite a mid season change at quarterback that sparked the Ravens’ rushing offense, the team will have a new offensive coordinator next season.

The team announced that Greg Roman will be promoted to the role vacated by Marty Mornhinweg, who chose to leave the team after the season.

Roman, who turns 47 this summer, served as the San Francisco 49ers’ offensive coordinator from 2011-2014 and the Buffalo Bills’ offensive coordinator from 2015-2016.

His main goal will be improving the passing offense led by QB Lamar Jackson, who is known more for his work on the ground than through the air.