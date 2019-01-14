× Report: State Police seized more than $16.9 million worth of illegal drugs in fourth-quarter of 2018

HARRISBURG — State Police troopers confiscated more than $16.9 million worth of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, and other illegal drugs in the fourth quarter of 2018, according to figures released this week.

From Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, 2018, State Police say they seized nearly 224 pounds of cocaine, 50 pounds of fentanyl, and 26 pounds of heroin. In its purest form, even a small amount of fentanyl can cause a severe and potentially deadly reaction, police say. The illegal opioids have a combined street value of $1,498,430.