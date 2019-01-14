Report: State Police seized more than $16.9 million worth of illegal drugs in fourth-quarter of 2018

Posted 1:19 PM, January 14, 2019, by

HARRISBURG — State Police troopers confiscated more than $16.9 million worth of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, and other illegal drugs in the fourth quarter of 2018, according to figures released this week.

From Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, 2018, State Police say they seized nearly 224 pounds of cocaine, 50 pounds of fentanyl, and 26 pounds of heroin. In its purest form, even a small amount of fentanyl can cause a severe and potentially deadly reaction, police say. The illegal opioids have a combined street value of $1,498,430.

In 2018, The Pennsylvania State Police removed over $66 million in prohibited drugs from the highways and communities of the commonwealth, including 197 pounds of heroin and fentanyl.

The State Police’s Fourth-Quarter Drug Seizure Totals appear below:

Fourth Quarter Drug Seizure Totals

 Drug

Total Seized

Total Value of Amount Seized

Cocaine

223.83 lbs.

$4,028,940

Crack Cocaine

2.63 lbs.

$118,350

Heroin

26.01 lbs.

$702,270

Fentanyl

49.76 lbs.

$796,160

LSD

88 doses

$1,760

Marijuana THC – Liquid

507.03 pints

$3,397,101

Marijuana THC – Solid

32.19 lbs.

$160,950

Marijuana Plants

733 plants

$120,945

Processed Marijuana

470 lbs.

$1,410,990

Methamphetamines

135.78 lbs.

$5,431,200

MDMA – Ecstasy

2.20 lbs.

$75,000

MDMA – Pills

278 pills

$4,170

Other Narcotics

4.41 lbs.

$10,143

Other Narcotics (Pills)

2,8963 pills

$724,075

 

Total Value

$16,982,054