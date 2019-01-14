Report: State Police seized more than $16.9 million worth of illegal drugs in fourth-quarter of 2018
HARRISBURG — State Police troopers confiscated more than $16.9 million worth of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, and other illegal drugs in the fourth quarter of 2018, according to figures released this week.
From Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, 2018, State Police say they seized nearly 224 pounds of cocaine, 50 pounds of fentanyl, and 26 pounds of heroin. In its purest form, even a small amount of fentanyl can cause a severe and potentially deadly reaction, police say. The illegal opioids have a combined street value of $1,498,430.
In 2018, The Pennsylvania State Police removed over $66 million in prohibited drugs from the highways and communities of the commonwealth, including 197 pounds of heroin and fentanyl.
The State Police’s Fourth-Quarter Drug Seizure Totals appear below:
|
Fourth Quarter Drug Seizure Totals
|
Drug
|
Total Seized
|
Total Value of Amount Seized
|
Cocaine
|
223.83 lbs.
|
$4,028,940
|
Crack Cocaine
|
2.63 lbs.
|
$118,350
|
Heroin
|
26.01 lbs.
|
$702,270
|
Fentanyl
|
49.76 lbs.
|
$796,160
|
LSD
|
88 doses
|
$1,760
|
Marijuana THC – Liquid
|
507.03 pints
|
$3,397,101
|
Marijuana THC – Solid
|
32.19 lbs.
|
$160,950
|
Marijuana Plants
|
733 plants
|
$120,945
|
Processed Marijuana
|
470 lbs.
|
$1,410,990
|
Methamphetamines
|
135.78 lbs.
|
$5,431,200
|
MDMA – Ecstasy
|
2.20 lbs.
|
$75,000
|
MDMA – Pills
|
278 pills
|
$4,170
|
Other Narcotics
|
4.41 lbs.
|
$10,143
|
Other Narcotics (Pills)
|
2,8963 pills
|
$724,075
|
|
Total Value
|
$16,982,054