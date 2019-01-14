× SNAP recipients will receive their February benefits early

HARRISBURG — SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) recipients across the commonwealth will receive their February benefits early, according to Teresa Miller, secretary of the PA Department of Human Services.

Benefits will be dispersed on January 18 and will be available for use the next day.

The early payment follows an announcement from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) which notified states that fully-funded benefits for the month of February must be issued by January 20.

“SNAP is the nation’s most important anti-hunger program. Without it, 1.8 million Pennsylvanians would have greater trouble affording food for themselves and their families,” said Secretary Miller. “This early payment allows us to get SNAP recipients their benefits for February, but they will have to make this payment last for an undefined period as the shutdown continues.”

Recipients will not receive a payment on their regularly scheduled February payment date, the news release stated. Payments beyond February will be determined based on the availability of USDA funds.

“The partial federal government shutdown has real implications for millions of people in Pennsylvania and around the country who use SNAP to keep food on the table,” Secretary Miller added. “Changes in the way people get their benefits and uncertainty regarding future benefits creates confusion and concern that should be avoidable. The federal government must come to a solution so people who already face food insecurity do not continue to be caught in the middle of a situation that they did not create.”

Clients with questions about their benefits can contact their local County Assistance Office or can call the statewide customer service center at 1-877-395-8930. Clients who reside in Philadelphia should call 1-215-560-7226.