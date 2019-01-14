× Special distributions for federal workers affected by shutdown begin tomorrow at Central PA Food Bank

HARRISBURG — The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank will begin holding special food distributions for federal workers affected by the government shutdown at its Harrisburg and Williamsport locations on Tuesday, the organization announced on its Facebook page.

Starting on Jan. 15, the Food Bank will hold special distributions on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 4-6:30 p.m. Workers will need to show their federal workplace IDs, the Food Banks says.

The distributions will last for the duration of the shutdown.To learn more, please call the Food Bank’s special hotline at 717-547-6336 or visit:

https://www.centralpafoodbank.org/…/detail/…/3492/page_521/1