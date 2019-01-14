× Young deer pulled from ice at Pincot Park Saturday does not survive, rescuer says

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, York County — Despite the best efforts of state and county wildlife officers, the young deer pulled from the ice at Gifford Pincot State Park Saturday morning has died, according to a Facebook Live video posted by one of the deer’s rescuers.

John Stoll Jr. said on his Facebook page Sunday that the deer didn’t make it.

“We have some sad news,” he said in the video. “Our main little boy — he did not make it. We did the best we could do.”

Stoll was at the scene Saturday when park and Pennsylvania Game Commission officers attempted to save four deer that fell through the ice covering the lake. He assisted in the rescue effort, pulling the spike buck out of the water.

The deer was one of four that fell through the ice, according to reports from the incident. One of the deer managed to escape, but the other three — including the buck Stoll eventually helped save — remained in the water.

Stoll was on hand Saturday morning as Gifford Pinchot State Park officials and state Game Commission officers attempted to rescue four deer that fell through ice covering the lake. Hikers heard the deer struggling to escape and called authorities.

The last deer to be pulled from the water was the young spike buck Stoll helped rescue. He volunteered to take the deer home to try and save it, posting a video update of the deer lying covered in blankets as Stoll and his family tried to warm it up.

But in spite of their best efforts, the deer did not survive, Stoll said.