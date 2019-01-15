× 12-year-old boy can keep his eight pet ducks at home, Court of Common Pleas affirms

LEBANON COUNTY — The Court of Common Pleas of Lebanon County affirmed the decision by the Zoning Hearing Board of Richland Borough that allows 12-year-old Coby Ortiz to keep his eight pet ducks at home.

In October 2017, the Ortiz family was found to be in violation of an ordinance that prohibits agricultural operations at homes which officials say includes keeping ducks on their property.

That December, the zoning hearing board voted 2-1 in favor of allowing Ortiz to keep the ducks. Richland Borough appealed that decision which was settled last week in the Court of Common Pleas.

The court has imposed five conditions for property owner John Sokol in relation to the ducks: