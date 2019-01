× 68-year-old man struck, killed by vehicle in Schuylkill County

Schuylkill County, Pa. — A pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday afternoon while walking on the side of a road in Wayne Township, according to State Police.

Just before 2 p.m., 68-year-old Jay Spotts was hit by a vehicle while he was walking on the side of Sweet Arrow Lake Road, State Police said.

The vehicle did not observe Spotts walking, State Police add.

Spotts was pronounced dead on scene.