Burglary suspects smashed through wall to gain access to Target in South Middleton Twp., police allege

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a burglary in South Middleton Township in which suspects gained access to Target by smashing a hole through a wall.

The burglary occurred on December 16 at the store’s Westminster Drive location.

Police say suspects forced entry into the vacant Old Navy store and used abandoned store fixtures to construct a concealing wall to smash a a hole through the wall dividing the stores.

They then allegedly cut through several layers of cinderblock before smashing through men’s bathroom and entering the store.

According to police, the suspects attempted to access the Target ATM. One suspect also tried prying open three fully stocked self-checkout registers.

While accessing the registers, police say a Target manager arrived to open for the early holiday shopping hours.

The suspects concealed themselves and fled once the manager was out of sight, police add.

An amount of money was stolen during the burglary.

Anyone with information should contact State Police – Carlisle at 717-254-4701.