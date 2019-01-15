Carol Channing, star of Broadway’s ‘Hello Dolly,’ dead at 97

PALM SPRINGS, CA - JANUARY 07: Actress Carol Channing attends the World Premiere of "Broadway Beyond the Golden Age" at the 27th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on January 7, 2016 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for PSIFF)
Legendary and beloved Broadway star Carol Channing has died, her publicist Harlan Boll confirmed to CNN Tuesday.
She was 97.
Channing was best known for her role as Dolly Levi in “Hello Dolly!” which won her a Tony Award in 1964.