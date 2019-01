× Crews on scene of crash in East Donegal Township

LANCASTER COUNTY — A crash has closed down the intersection of Vinegar Ferry Road and Route 441 in East Donegal Township, according to dispatch.

At least two vehicle were involved in the accident, dispatch says.

Injuries have been reported but the extent is unknown, dispatch adds.

Crews were dispatched to the scene just after 6 p.m.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.