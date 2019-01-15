× Drunken man who led police on chase following Sheetz robbery sentenced to prison

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The drunken getaway driver who led police on a chase following a robbery of a Sheetz store in West Pennsboro Township was sentenced Tuesday to 11 1/2 to 23 months in prison, court documents show.

Seth Hummel, 28, was sentenced for conspiracy – robbery and driving under the influence in connection with the chase that occurred on November 18, 2017. Additional charges against Hummel were dropped as part of his guilty plea.

Joshua Nye, 36, pleaded guilty to robbery. He has yet to be sentenced.

Police said Nye entered the Ritner Highway store and acted as if he was making a purchase before he threatened the teller and demanded money. He fled with Hummel after obtaining the money.

After a 3-mile pursuit, Hummel stopped the vehicle and both men were taken into custody.