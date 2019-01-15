× Fine Wine & Good Spirits in Gettysburg closed due to strong chemical smell coming from adjacent store

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection store in Gettysburg closed Sunday due to strong chemical smell coming from an adjacent store, according to the PA Liquor Control Board (PLCB).

PLCB says that the store will remain closed until it’s determined that the air quality inside poses no danger or discomfort to customers.

The store is located at 1275 York Road. It was remodeled last January.