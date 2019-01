× Former teacher’s aide within York City School District to stand trial on sexual assault charges

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A former teacher’s aide at Ferguson K-8 School in York City will stand trial on sexual assault charges.

Jean Larue, 36, is accused of sexually assaulting a student who was in his life skills class. He has been charged with statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual contact with a student, unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and corruption of minors.

It’s alleged that Larue had sex with the student at his residence when she was 13 years old.¬†Larue admitted to police that he sent the victim¬† inappropriate text messages, including requests for sexual contact, and admitted to sexually assaulting the victim.