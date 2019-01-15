× Former teacher’s aide within York City School District to stand trial on sexual assault charges

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A former teacher’s aide at Ferguson K-8 School in York City will stand trial on sexual assault charges.

Jean Larue, 36, is accused of sexually assaulting a student who was in his life skills class. He has been charged with statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual contact with a student, unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and corruption of minors.

It’s alleged that Larue had sex with the student at his residence when she was 13 years old. Larue admitted to police that he sent the victim inappropriate text messages, including requests for sexual contact, and admitted to sexually assaulting the victim.