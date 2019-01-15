Gov. Tom Wolf’s inauguration speech praises bipartisan efforts, plans ambitious second term

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. - With his left hand on his family's bible and his right hand raise, Governor Tom Wolf was sworn in for his second term as Pennsylvania's 47th Governor.

Following his oath, Governor Wolf addressed the crowd and delivered his inauguration speech. The governor recalled the state of Pennsylvania when he took office four-years ago.

"An economy struggling to keep pace with rapid change, workers wages not keeping up with the skyrocketing cost of living," said Governor Tom Wolf. "A budget deficit that threatened our fiscal future, a billion dollar shortfall in education that was crippling our public schools."

When switching the conversation to discuss his accomplishments the last four years, Governor Wolf praised bipartisan efforts to pass the Clean Slate Bill, institute new protections against domestic violence and pass the first gun safety law in decades.

"So sometimes we will disagree and sometimes we will agree to disagree forever," said Gov. Wolf. "But that doesn't stop us from working together to make progress for Pennsylvania where we have common ground."

Looking toward the next fours years as Governor, Gov. Wolf says he wants to be ambitious in imagining the Pennsylvania he can build. He plans to continue to invest in schools, rebuild the state's infrastructure, and prioritize opportunity and prosperity for all communities.

"Where we don't wait around for Amazon to move here," said Gov. Wolf. "Because we're building the next Amazon."

Some of Governor Wolf's supporters at the inauguration told Fox43 they plan to hold him accountable over the next four years, making sure he follows through on promises, while also reminding him it was them who made him governor.