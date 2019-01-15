× Harrisburg man arrested in Derry Township home invasion, robbery

DERRY TOWNSHIP — A Harrisburg man was arrested in a home-invasion burglary that occurred at a townhouse in Briarcrest Gardens in Derry Township overnight.

Derry Township Police say they were called to the West Chocolate Avenue apartment complex at 12:09 a.m., where a female resident reported to dispatch that she thought her roommate was getting robbed at knifepoint in an adjacent bedroom.

Officers arrived to the scene and found a male suspect, who managed to escape through a front window as the first officer entered the residence. The suspect was quickly confronted by other officers who had established a perimeter around the building. After refusing to comply with orders, the suspect was tackled to the ground by one of the officers, police say.

The suspect continued to resist arrest, even after an officer deployed a Taser in an attempt to subdue him, police say. Police eventually got control of the suspect and placed him in restraints.

Police say the suspect initially refused to provide identification, and then provided false identification to police. He was eventually identified as Richard Bernard Washington, 53, of Harrisburg.

Washington was charged with burglary, robbery with threat of serious injury, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful restrain with risk of serious injury, possessing the instruments of crime, simple assault, resisting arrest, providing false identification to law enforcement, loitering, and prowling at night time. He was transported to Dauphin County Judicial Center to appear before the Night Court MDJ.

The two female residents of the apartment were not injured, police say.