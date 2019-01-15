× Harrisburg School District to hold emergency meeting at high school on Thursday, January 17

HARRISBURG — Harrisburg School District said Tuesday that an emergency meeting will be held for families of students and members of the community at Harrisburg High School, John Harris Campus, on Thursday, January 17 at 6:30 p.m.

The announcement comes a day after one student was arrested during what police described as a “large fight” inside the high school’s cafeteria.

The high school’s John Harris campus is located at 2451 Market Street in Harrisburg.